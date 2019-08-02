As Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Menta Capital Has Lowered by $440,800 Its Stake; Channing Capital Management Has Lowered Its Aramark (ARMK) Position by $556,916; Market Value Rose

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 19,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 281,706 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, down from 300,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 813,094 shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 Aramark Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK REPORTS 2Q 2018 EARNINGS & BOOSTS 2018 OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Ocean Hugger Foods, Inc. Announces Partnership with Aramark; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 14/03/2018 – Aramark Hits it Out of the Park with New Ballpark Eats for MLB Opening Day; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK)

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The hedge fund held 7,983 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 23,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 118,589 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 18/04/2018 – Correct: Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $32.8M; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board; 30/05/2018 – Universal Forest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14,361 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $42.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 166,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold ARMK shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 67,530 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 108,412 shares or 0% of the stock. Clark Capital Mgmt Gru holds 0.03% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Private Advisor Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications Limited invested 0.03% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Price T Rowe Md has 7.49M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Principal Group invested in 24,767 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 30,298 shares. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Edgepoint Investment Gru owns 11.35M shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance Co accumulated 18,770 shares. Secor Capital Advsr LP invested 0.48% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.1% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc owns 81,510 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.39 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARMK’s profit will be $96.11 million for 22.58 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Aramark for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.23M for 12.88 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.