As Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Market Value Rose, Covalent Partners Decreased Its Stake; As Pentair Plc (PNR) Stock Price Declined, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Raised Holding by $718,300

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 11,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,135 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 111,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 223,210 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 9.13% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 19/04/2018 – UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS – GARY GOODE RESIGNED AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C; 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q EPS 53c

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 16,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,755 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 33,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 2.03 million shares traded or 5.51% up from the average. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV 17.5C/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Details Executive Appointments Following NVent Separatio; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Net $102.9M; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR TARGETS SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4% PER YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Expects to Complete Spin-Off of Its Electrical Business to Its Hldrs on April 30, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE OPTION TO REQUEST TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO $300.0 MLN- SEC FILING

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 100,000 shares to 222,514 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc holds 7,420 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 52,784 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 4,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. James Inv Research Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 22,390 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 112,450 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Ltd Com has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 28 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 82,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 360 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 6.24M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,710 shares. 23,151 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Ftb Advsr accumulated 1,057 shares or 0% of the stock. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 6,120 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 36,290 shares.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 16.90% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.71 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $50.92 million for 11.46 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.10% EPS growth.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $471,152 activity. Sarcevic Ademir sold $48,404 worth of stock or 1,287 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 74,954 shares. 30,405 are held by Verition Fund Management Llc. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Moody Savings Bank Trust Division invested in 0% or 109 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 39,449 shares. Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 200 shares. Moreover, Mcrae Cap Inc has 0.47% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Lpl Finance Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 20,969 shares. Nomura Holdings has 0.06% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Franklin Res invested in 5.57M shares. Stephens Ar has 10,813 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 263,115 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Art Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,884 shares to 15,825 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 4,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,427 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

