As Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Shares Rose, Panagora Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $505,552; Fleetcor Techn. (FLT) Holder Exane Derivatives Has Boosted Its Holding

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Forest Products (UFPI) by 212.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 13,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 19,565 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, up from 6,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Forest Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 342,621 shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS – GARY GOODE RESIGNED AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Universal Forest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q EPS 53c; 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Fleetcor Techn. (FLT) by 31388.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,834 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $795.66M, up from 9 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Fleetcor Techn. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $289.1. About 547,534 shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Cl.A by 40,630 shares to 92,351 shares, valued at $1.32B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Sces (NYSE:RSG) by 7,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,895 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 4,300 shares. Thomas White Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 5,563 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt reported 6,250 shares stake. California Employees Retirement holds 351,388 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 89,183 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Markets accumulated 0.01% or 4,382 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 1,606 shares. 42,300 are owned by Korea Inv Corporation. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 182,685 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 0.06% or 28,118 shares. Capital Impact Advsrs Limited Company owns 9,625 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 1,129 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research Inc invested in 87,423 shares. Cls Invs Ltd reported 379 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability holds 3,141 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 423,752 shares to 77,250 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sailpoint Technologies Holdi by 46,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,081 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander (NYSE:BSAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold UFPI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.38% more from 48.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miles Cap reported 0.17% stake. Moreover, Hillsdale Management has 0.2% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 53,900 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 24,003 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 305,430 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.01% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 105 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Tci Wealth Advsrs, Arizona-based fund reported 102 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 44,062 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% stake. D E Shaw And accumulated 7,510 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc invested 0.13% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).