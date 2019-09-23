As Universal Electrs (UEIC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Has Trimmed by $332,633 Its Holding; Pecaut & Company Decreased Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake by $399,750 as Valuation Rose

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Universal Electrs Inc (UEIC) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 8,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 34,153 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, down from 42,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Universal Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $704.93M market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 110,947 shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 32,860 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $131.63. About 246,345 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $146.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Busboys and Poets to open in Columbia – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Howard Hughes (HHC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$124, Is It Time To Put The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Comm holds 0.02% or 1,450 shares. 354,144 were accumulated by Nomura Holdg. Cls Invests Limited Company has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 44 shares. Ejf Cap Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Becker Mngmt Incorporated reported 414,595 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Inc Lc stated it has 6,300 shares. 52,694 were reported by Menlo Limited Liability. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 3,370 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 2,100 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking owns 88,964 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Caledonia (Private) Pty Limited stated it has 3.6% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Corsair Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 6,356 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45 million for 411.34 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 742.86% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.07 per share. UEIC’s profit will be $8.19 million for 21.52 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Electronics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -259.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.04, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold UEIC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.06 million shares or 2.41% less from 12.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 30,543 shares. 19 were reported by Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru. Foundry Ltd Liability Corporation has 176,100 shares. Fmr Ltd Com reported 244 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 183,256 shares. Laurion Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 9,252 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 49 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Raymond James And owns 22,218 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 39 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Company has invested 0.03% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Amer Century Cos Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 18,742 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 0.08% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 21,498 shares. 392,161 are held by Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company.