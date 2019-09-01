As Universal Display (OLED) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Has Increased Stake; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Position in Vail Resorts (MTN) Lifted by $2.95 Million as Share Price Rose

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 7,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The hedge fund held 27,207 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $205.47. About 292,313 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 174,268 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.87 million, up from 160,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $236.28. About 155,662 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%; 06/03/2018 Vail Resorts’ Industry-Leading Season Pass–Epic Pass–Offers Worldwide Access to 61 Mountain Resorts in Eight Countries at $899 for the 2018-19 Season; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: CHINA `PLAYING WITH FIRE’ BY STUDYING DEVALUATION; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Vail Resorts; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘A+’ On Vail Vy Med Ctr, CO Rev Bnds; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – FirstBank Appoints Dave Portman to Roaring Fork Valley President

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 30,700 shares to 285,138 shares, valued at $36.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 44,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,594 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,748 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2,180 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com invested in 337,614 shares or 0.17% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 77,850 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 0.5% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 55,000 shares. 7,470 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Allstate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 1,541 shares. Fincl Ser Corporation owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 52,988 shares. Cibc Asset holds 1,983 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 8,000 shares. Bank holds 1,631 shares. 70 were accumulated by Signaturefd. Piedmont Invest owns 2,948 shares. 650,707 are owned by Fred Alger Mgmt.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 157,340 shares to 776,090 shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 106,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 3.93M shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Grp Lc has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Jennison Assocs Limited holds 337,464 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na has 53 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De has 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 8,600 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co reported 1,340 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 0.01% or 1,440 shares. Kames Public Ltd Co has 180,238 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Limited Company holds 0.01% or 328 shares. Parametrica Limited stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 58,039 shares. M&T Bancorporation stated it has 4,158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 4,962 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rothschild Il stated it has 0.04% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).