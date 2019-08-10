As Universal Display (OLED) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Decreased by $74.65 Million Its Position; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Cut Stake

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 97.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 491,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The hedge fund held 10,700 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 501,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 476,157 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 19,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 171,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 190,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $154.95. About 1.20M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Universal Display Turns Its Attention to Investment In OLED Technology – The Motley Fool” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Universal Display Corporation Puts Profits in Focus – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 08/02: (NCI) (CLDR) (SVMK) Higher; (GLUU) (NTAP) (MGI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: OLED Screens, Keyboard Design and iPhone 11 Leaks – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Best-Performing Stocks of the Top ETF of July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 2,900 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 1.66% or 110,359 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability accumulated 9,637 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability owns 21,632 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 1,650 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1,650 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,870 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 1,572 shares. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 9,758 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Blackrock owns 3.80 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 4,962 shares. 1492 Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.2% or 9,305 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Bancorp & has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (NYSE:DIS) by 2.00 million shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $401.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 180,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 692,544 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 2.77M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Whittier accumulated 1,580 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trust Communication Of Virginia Va has invested 0.04% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Group reported 134,442 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 2.89 million shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested in 1.43% or 13,645 shares. Fmr Limited Com invested 0.13% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Contravisory invested in 22,093 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Quantbot Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 66,645 are owned by Aviance Capital Management Limited Company. M&R Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 300 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 1.1% or 510,577 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.29% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,393 shares to 62,942 shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Etf Trust by 9,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Prime Group New.