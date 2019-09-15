As Universal Display (OLED) Stock Value Rose, Griffin Asset Management Raised Stake; Raytheon Company (RTN) Stock Value Rose While Edge Wealth Management Trimmed by $961,880 Its Position

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 5,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 33,657 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85 million, down from 39,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.87 million shares traded or 1.25% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 121,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 618,209 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.26 million, up from 496,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $180.73. About 763,861 shares traded or 12.79% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,152 shares to 53,406 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Holdings Limited Adr (TCEHY) by 15,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,852 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Domini Impact Investments Ltd Liability Company invested 8% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.03% or 4,234 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has 44,574 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 6 shares stake. Shell Asset reported 4,025 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd has 464,671 shares. Art Advsrs Limited owns 11,694 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Proshare Ltd Company holds 7,174 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 618,209 shares for 14.79% of their portfolio. Logan Cap holds 0.06% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 5,357 shares. Synovus Fincl owns 400 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Com has 2,122 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank holds 9,823 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central National Bank & Trust Tru has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Northeast has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 18,361 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Washington Trust invested in 59,431 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 0.2% or 1.06M shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 82,231 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.12% stake. Beaumont Finance Prtnrs Llc stated it has 2,840 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 10,841 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Psagot Inv House Limited has 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 24,477 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 908 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,491 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 464,703 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49 million for 17.37 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.