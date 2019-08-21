As Universal Display (OLED) Stock Rose, Holder Griffin Asset Management Has Boosted Holding; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Fosun International LTD Increased Its Position

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 22,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 2.20 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 118,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 496,734 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.93M, up from 377,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $213.47. About 299,972 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 34,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 416,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,150 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd has 0.32% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 16,579 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 66,728 shares. Brookstone Cap invested in 0.03% or 9,026 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs stated it has 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Halsey Ct holds 7,252 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% or 1,937 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.13% or 23,206 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv accumulated 26,594 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 1.08 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Somerset Trust reported 150 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement holds 0% or 9,109 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Lc accumulated 112,519 shares.

