As Universal Display (OLED) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Decreased by $736,136 Its Holding; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Raised Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $2.05 Million

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.84M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 168,392 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.74M, down from 173,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $210.78. About 393,876 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 10,520 shares to 16,680 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,070 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: SharpSpring Takes the Lead – Investing News Network” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Electronic Arts Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EA) 15% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EA claims franchise-best digital launch for new ‘Madden’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Fortnite Isnâ€™t the Only Thing Killing EA Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 32,800 shares to 36,975 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P U.S. Value Etf (IUSV).

