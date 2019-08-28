As Universal Display (OLED) Shares Rose, Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Has Increased Holding; Tcw Group Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Has Lifted by $621,506 as Shares Rose

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 7,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The hedge fund held 27,207 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $206.1. About 373,787 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 77.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 27,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 61,707 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 34,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 2.72 million shares traded or 136.66% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Aphriaâ€™s $70 million cash windfall is a product of its still-unexplained past – MarketWatch” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Bunge, Hain Celestial And More – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2018. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hain Celestial Announces Appointment of Veteran Consumer Packaged Goods Executive as President, North America – PRNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial: Why I’m Very Confident In Its Long-Term Prospects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 170,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 35,204 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 157,900 shares. 1.01 million are held by Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Advisors Asset Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 16 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 4,250 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,500 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 2.22M shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 48,805 shares. Enterprise Financial Ser stated it has 81 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 17,120 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co Ltd holds 9,152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tcw Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 61,707 shares. The New Jersey-based Tradition Cap Management Limited has invested 0.38% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Hollencrest Capital invested 0.04% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 175,859 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $174.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,108 shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. 2.00 million shares were bought by Welling Glenn W., worth $47.34M on Friday, May 17.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Universal Display Turns Its Attention to Investment In OLED Technology – The Motley Fool” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Universal Display Corporation Stock Plunged Today – Motley Fool” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple supplier Japan Display’s net worth negative after 10th qtrly loss – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Outlook For Universal Display – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) by 617,430 shares to 316,000 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,305 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).