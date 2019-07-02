As Universal Display (OLED) Shares Rose, Scout Investments Has Lifted Stake by $10.33 Million; As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Market Valuation Rose, Grs Advisors Trimmed by $3.41 Million Its Stake

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 155,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42M, down from 525,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 1.48M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Universal Display (OLED) by 59.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 67,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,362 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72M, up from 113,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Universal Display for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $190.01. About 386,397 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 100,574 shares to 372,071 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $80.92 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited reported 0.03% stake. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Panagora Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg holds 0.11% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 555,399 shares. Real Estate Serv Limited Liability Com reported 220,900 shares or 3.15% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability stated it has 586,057 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. First Tru Advsr LP invested in 0.01% or 162,323 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Westwood Group Incorporated stated it has 0.26% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Citigroup has invested 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 409,091 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 54,826 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt owns 11,451 shares.

