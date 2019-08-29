As Universal Display (OLED) Share Value Rose, Beaconlight Capital Boosted Stake by $1.08 Million; Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut Danaher (DHR) Stake by $813,151 as Valuation Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 33.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 8,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 16,625 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 25,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $141.72. About 1.18M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 7,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The hedge fund held 27,207 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $206.89. About 300,508 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.49M shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF) by 31,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,200 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 30.81 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

