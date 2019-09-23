As Universal Display (OLED) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Position by $793,362

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 79.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 17,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 4,425 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 21,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 1.58M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 422,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $241.91M, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 993,696 shares traded or 44.97% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 79.71 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 15,000 shares to 80,107 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 2.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $217.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,496 shares to 23,920 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $223.83M for 9.67 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.