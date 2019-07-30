As Universal Display (OLED) Market Valuation Rose, Qci Asset Management Lowered Position; Northstar Investment Advisors Cut Its Polaris Industries (PII) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 15,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,359 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, down from 126,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $212.54. About 185,858 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries (PII) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,522 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 83,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $94.22. About 162,913 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Increased Its Full-Year 2018 Sales Guidance to Up 4% to 6%; 12/03/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in All Three UTV Classes at the 50th Anniversary Mint 400; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOAT HOLDINGS WILL OPERATE AS A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.05 TO $6.20 INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Polaris Industries Inc., Provisional Acceptance of a Settlement Agreement and Order; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Matthew 25 holds 6.93% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 220,000 shares. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 0.03% or 38,043 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt owns 137,203 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 196,100 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Advsr has 0.01% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 6,249 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 12,816 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Eastern Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 2,600 shares. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 580,205 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Advisory Alpha Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Cadence Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,476 shares. Asset Mngmt One invested 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 21,369 shares to 28,698 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 21,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 14.72 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Black Girls Ride Proves the Future of Motorsports is Female with NOLA Takeover – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris Industries Rides the New Indian Motorcycle to Q2 Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 7,345 shares stake. First Manhattan invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). 3,347 are owned by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Limited Company. 6,273 were accumulated by Pnc Finance Services Grp Incorporated. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). 1,710 were accumulated by Cambridge Advisors. Paloma Prtn Management holds 8,476 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 127,157 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Comm Mn. Jefferies Group Incorporated Llc holds 8,326 shares. D E Shaw And Communication Incorporated reported 39,886 shares. Prudential reported 25,110 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 1,970 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Architects invested in 100 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 44,214 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexo Corp by 118,275 shares to 151,675 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Watch May Change to MicroLED in 2020 – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Profit from Surprise in Q2 2019 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sony’s “Rollable” Smartphone Won’t Save Its Mobile Business – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: OLED Screens, Keyboard Design and iPhone 11 Leaks – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.