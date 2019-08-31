As Universal Display (OLED) Market Valuation Rose, Endurance Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position by $736,136; Northrop Grumman (Call) (NOC) Valuation Rose While Brookside Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $77.77 Million

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) (NOC) by 99.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 243,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 243,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $367.87. About 553,079 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 168,392 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.74M, down from 173,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $205.47. About 292,313 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested in 0.01% or 765 shares. Bankshares Of Stockton invested in 1,472 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.59% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department holds 1,070 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp reported 2,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Research Glob Investors, California-based fund reported 1.65M shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 4,954 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.11% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Wendell David Assocs Inc reported 0.06% stake. 288 were accumulated by Sun Life Fincl. Centurylink Inv Management has invested 0.26% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited has invested 0.07% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 53 shares. Cambridge Investment Research holds 15,966 shares.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $793.21 million for 19.40 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “U.S. Army Spends $100 Million to Pick a New Drone – Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northrop Grumman: Next Stop $400 – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 225,919 shares to 788,165 shares, valued at $59.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Intl Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 35 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated reported 59 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 46 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Amg National Tru Bancorp, Colorado-based fund reported 21,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 7,253 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc reported 496,734 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & has 366,278 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability invested in 2,475 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Washington Trust Co has invested 0.71% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Waddell And Reed holds 1.1% or 2.90 million shares in its portfolio. 467,331 were accumulated by Bancorp Of New York Mellon. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Universal Display Corporation Stock Plunged Today – Motley Fool” on November 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Strange: Bullish OLED Analysts Actually See -3.97% Downside – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Universal Display’s Management Wants You to Know After Q1 2019 Results – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 11, 2019.