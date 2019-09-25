As Universal Display (Call) (OLED) Share Price Rose, Holder Hap Trading Decreased Its Holding by $630,800; Churchill Management Has Cut Its Holding in Nextera Energy Com (NEE) by $1.33 Million

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 6,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 79,739 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.34 million, down from 86,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $228.45. About 921,736 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (Call) (OLED) by 68.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $295,000, down from 24,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $175.22. About 453,514 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,866 shares to 212,956 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Utility Continues to Pour Money Into Renewables – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 4.97% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 46,750 shares. Financial Bank accumulated 0.53% or 230,728 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 4,201 were accumulated by Next Gp. Hsbc Plc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Finance Counselors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Parkside Comml Bank & reported 3,742 shares. S R Schill And Associates holds 3,625 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. First City Mngmt Inc reported 0.46% stake. Perkins Coie reported 327 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc invested in 97,267 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 2,006 shares. 76,500 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Huber Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Middleton And Ma holds 42,741 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.08 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Conn’s, Inc. Reports Status of Business after Tropical Storm Imelda – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 09/12: (RVG) (LKQ) (RNG) Higher (TOCA) (ADVM) (TLRD) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LG Rolls Out Apple AirPlay 2 In US On 2019 LG OLED, LG NanoCell 4K UHD TVs – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 75,160 are held by Scout Investments Incorporated. Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 94 shares. 2,400 are owned by Calamos Advisors Limited Liability. Rhumbline Advisers holds 116,950 shares. Qci Asset Inc New York has 1.4% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 78,514 shares. Swiss National Bank invested in 0.02% or 78,800 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 4.93% or 166,705 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Co owns 14,955 shares. Hudock Group Inc Lc invested in 0% or 6 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc holds 0.02% or 19,123 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 6,214 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,489 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 76,641 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 18,233 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com invested in 71 shares.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 76.85 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.