As Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Stock Value Declined, Banc Funds Co Has Upped by $676,192 Its Holding; Northeast Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Clorox Co (CLX)

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 30,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% . The hedge fund held 863,568 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.60M, up from 832,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Unity Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 5,386 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has declined 14.77% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Unity Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNTY); 29/03/2018 – Unity Bank Denies Entering Binding Agreement With Milost; 26/03/2018 – Milost Global Addresses the Business Day Nigeria False Claims and Terminates the Unity Bank Transaction; 21/03/2018 UNITY BANK – SAYS NOT REACHED ANY AGREEMENT WITH MILOST, IN RESPONSE TO MEDIA SPECULATION THAT MILOST TO INVEST $1 BLN IN UNITY; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBN.LG – HAD ENGAGED IN SERIES OF DISCUSSIONS AND ENGAGEMENT WITH PROSPECTIVE “VALUE-PLUS INVESTORS”; 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC – IN TALKS WITH A NUMBER OF INVESTORS AND HAS NOT CONCLUDED AN INVESTMENT TRANSACTION; 26/03/2018 – MILOST GLOBAL SAYS TERMINATES UNITY BANK PLC TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – MILOST ENDS $1B FUNDING FOR NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK AFTER THREATS; 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Raises Dividend to 7c; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NIGERIAN BOURSE WEBSITE

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 100,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.44M, up from 94,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $151.38. About 1.22M shares traded or 19.52% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 41,321 shares. The New York-based Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Culbertson A N Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 8,814 shares. Reilly Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 10,623 shares. Washington Trust invested in 0.24% or 28,931 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 45,798 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 2,704 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 199,275 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md holds 632,461 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 5,932 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 1,988 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 284,794 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 18,165 shares.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,463 shares to 29,677 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,866 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.58, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold UNTY shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 10.75 million shares or 104.35% more from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 23,470 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Ejf Limited Liability holds 442,600 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) for 14,994 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 34 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 613,736 shares. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 18,092 shares or 0% of the stock. Zpr Inv Mngmt holds 17,353 shares. State Street Corp holds 122,737 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 34,153 shares. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc has 17,971 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt, Missouri-based fund reported 120,074 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 387,184 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 8,488 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) for 50,709 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southcrest Financial Group Inc. (SCSG) by 39,100 shares to 155,868 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 50,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,155 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF).