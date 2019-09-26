As Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Market Value Declined, Banc Funds Co Lifted Position by $676,192; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Lifted Stake

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 30,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% . The hedge fund held 863,568 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.60M, up from 832,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Unity Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 7,659 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has declined 14.77% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 29/03/2018 – Unity Bank Denies Entering Binding Agreement With Milost; 24/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c; 27/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK SAYS INVESTORS HAVE CONDUCTED DUE DILIGENCE, EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE THIS YEAR – CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unity Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNTY); 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Declares 17% Increase in Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBN.LG – HAD ENGAGED IN SERIES OF DISCUSSIONS AND ENGAGEMENT WITH PROSPECTIVE “VALUE-PLUS INVESTORS”; 27/03/2018 – MILOST COMMENTS ON UNITY BANK IN STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK SAYS HELD TALKS WITH MILOST AS PROSPECTIVE INVESTOR; 24/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Reports Record Earnings up 64% over Prior Year Quarter; 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 163.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 7.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 11.46 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.25 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $440.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.64% or $0.295 during the last trading session, reaching $2.765. About 1.77M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. 15,000 shares were bought by HICKS QUENTIN R, worth $35,700. 40,000 shares valued at $97,600 were bought by Wood David M. on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,700 were accumulated by Amp Capital. Tci Wealth accumulated 501 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Endowment Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Virtu Fin Limited Liability reported 10,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial accumulated 1.22 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Gru reported 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 246,625 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Ameriprise Financial reported 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Clark Mgmt Gp Inc has invested 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Comerica Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 269,824 shares. Earnest Prns Lc reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 321,992 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.58, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold UNTY shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 10.75 million shares or 104.35% more from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 660,635 are held by Endicott Mngmt Company. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,226 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0% invested in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). 387,184 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 5,211 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Northern invested 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.02% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Meeder Asset Management holds 1,232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) for 12,099 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. Amer Group Inc owns 5,015 shares.