As Unitil (UTL) Share Price Rose, Tributary Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.15 Million Its Stake; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Raised Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $624,430

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 385.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 1,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1,918 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $305.24. About 438,218 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q EPS $4.16; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 16/05/2018 – REGN: TRIAL IN ADOLESCENTS W INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED DERMATITIS; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitil Corp (UTL) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 21,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% . The institutional investor held 197,690 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, up from 176,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 43,989 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 15.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

