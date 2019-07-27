As Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Stock Declined, Holder Bluestein R H & Company Has Trimmed by $13.51 Million Its Stake; Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Nike (NKE) as Share Value Declined

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 54,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,866 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.18 million, down from 160,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,173 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 81,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Lower-Risk Healthcare Picks for Long-Term Investors – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health insurers in red after Dem debate – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NIKE, Walgreens Boots Alliance, UnitedHealth, Pfizer and Home Depot – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UnitedHealth beats Q2 consensus; 2019 guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealthcare to cover pricey gene therapy for children after appeal by families – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 52,818 shares to 108,353 shares, valued at $21.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 17,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.