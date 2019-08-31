As Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Has Trimmed by $13.51 Million Its Holding; Knighthead Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $2.80 Million as Stock Value Rose

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 54,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 105,866 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.18M, down from 160,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 3.23 million shares traded or 29.90% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holding reported 506 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.73% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Vaughan Nelson Lp has invested 1.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1.01 million were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Bridgecreek Limited Liability Company reported 30,665 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Westend Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Groesbeck Corp Nj accumulated 18,397 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 1.27M shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors reported 447,672 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Company has 0.85% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aspen Invest Management Inc has 823 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Curbstone Finance Mgmt Corporation holds 0.22% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. Community Trust Invest reported 3.15% stake. Lowe Brockenbrough & has invested 1.38% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zwj Counsel Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 17,370 shares to 207,932 shares, valued at $31.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.52B for 15.52 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knighthead Capital Management Ltd holds 3.55% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.37M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 10,300 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 22,223 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtn has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Legal General Group Public Limited Company holds 0% or 244,480 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc reported 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Citigroup has 53,757 shares. Bamco Ny stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Parkside Savings Bank & Tru has 702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0.01% or 500,823 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Co reported 399 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 22,074 shares or 0% of the stock. Redwood Capital Mngmt Lc holds 880,385 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 14.01 million shares to 19.90M shares, valued at $37.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.