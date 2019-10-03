As Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Burns J W & Co Has Lifted by $359,640 Its Position; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Upped Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $15.84 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 288% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.23M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 3.26M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) by 50.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 1,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,403 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 2,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.92. About 1.22 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company owns 363,987 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 942,700 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 1,025 shares. 10,600 were reported by Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc has 115,969 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.98 million shares. Whittier Tru reported 0% stake. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 10,000 shares. 646,457 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Fmr holds 12.56 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.04% or 99,620 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 21,278 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Texas Yale Corporation invested in 10,637 shares.

