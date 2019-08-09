As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Quantres Asset Management LTD Increased Position; Natus Medical (BABY) Holding Raised by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Natus Medical Inc (BABY) by 66.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 516,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.19% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.71M, up from 772,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 30/05/2018 – NATUS SAYS TO CONTINUE ‘DISCIPLINED & SUCCESSFUL’ M&A STRATEGY; 19/03/2018 – natus medical incorporated dba excel-tec | natus neuroworks | K180421 | 03/14/2018 |; 23/04/2018 – Voce Capital Nominates Three Natus Directors; 23/04/2018 – Activist Voce Capital Seeks to Oust Natus Medical’s Chairman; 20/03/2018 – Activist Voce Takes More Than 2% Stake in Natus Medical; 23/04/2018 – NATUS RESPONDS TO VOCE CAPITAL’S BOARD NOMINEES; 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 30/05/2018 – VOCE ATTACKS NATUS BOARD FOR OVERSIGHT GAP IT BLAMES FOR SUIT; 31/05/2018 – Natus Medical Highlights Board’s Strengths and Management’s Track Record of Value Creation in Investor Presentation; 31/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – BOARD URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON WHITE PROXY CARD “FOR” ELECTION OF DORIS ENGIBOUS AND ROBERT WEISS

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 955.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $247.62. About 2.74M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2,718 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BABY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.84 million shares or 3.42% less from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Merian Invsts (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 27,849 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 149,744 shares. Gotham Asset, New York-based fund reported 31,770 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 119 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). 325,283 are held by Confluence Ltd Llc. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,777 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 106,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Menta owns 10,600 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Grp holds 1,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 413,888 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Co, Vermont-based fund reported 180 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 43,407 shares.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 73,845 shares to 118,770 shares, valued at $35.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,035 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWS).

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc by 2,600 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,900 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Service Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 966,968 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking has 0.82% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 921,417 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 37,311 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd has invested 2.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 11,500 are owned by Kj Harrison And Partners. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated has 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,478 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,760 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 199,205 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 23,113 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 45,850 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). North Star Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,708 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.