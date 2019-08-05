As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose, Northrock Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $1.94 Million; As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Rose, Holder Crestwood Capital Management LP Boosted Holding

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2,558 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, down from 10,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.68M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $195.35. About 547,502 shares traded or 45.63% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15,120 shares to 45,900 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 19,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,432 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 111,796 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 7,223 shares or 0.03% of the stock. British Columbia has 53,868 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) accumulated 0% or 11 shares. Smithfield Trust Communication stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Amp Cap Invsts Limited accumulated 0.03% or 33,824 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.48% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Advisor Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Fisher Asset Limited Liability has 21,970 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sun Life accumulated 0.01% or 142 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 4,574 shares. Hartford Invest Management accumulated 9,362 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,707 shares to 6,321 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates holds 0.6% or 1.59M shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 7,505 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Chem Natl Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 18,190 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,578 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 7,937 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt invested in 0.63% or 3,013 shares. Clough Cap Prtn LP owns 46,095 shares. 1.60 million are owned by Jensen Invest Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Eqis Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,880 shares. Huntington Bankshares invested 0.75% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Decatur Mgmt reported 46,919 shares. Legacy Cap Partners holds 1.11% or 9,581 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & has invested 1.38% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.73% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sonata Cap Inc accumulated 965 shares.