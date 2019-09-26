As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose, Monetta Financial Services Has Decreased Position by $3.42 Million; Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Holding Held by Ionic Capital Management Llc

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 83,978 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 246,012 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 162,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $692.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.0067 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6833. About 944,826 shares traded or 205.84% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 51.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $216. About 6.02M shares traded or 60.47% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.32 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,890 were reported by Everence Management Incorporated. Essex Inv Mngmt Com invested in 0.08% or 2,500 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability has 0.82% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 428 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Muhlenkamp & has invested 3.55% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Farmers Fincl Bank accumulated 1,375 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 2,750 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Oarsman Cap Inc has invested 0.84% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Profund Advisors Llc reported 33,685 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il invested in 0.04% or 4,619 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp owns 129,047 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Citizens Northern stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 1,698 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associate has 1.63 million shares. Albion Fincl Grp Ut owns 25,065 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 21,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 56,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,700 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,873 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold PPR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 2.13% less from 47.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greatmark Invest Prtn has 0.03% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 116,602 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 246,012 are owned by Ionic Cap Limited Liability Co. Sit Invest Assoc Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 634,414 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co reported 386,488 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Prtn Limited Liability Com accumulated 43,067 shares. Doliver Advsr Lp holds 24,495 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 3,245 are owned by Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Corp. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 600 shares. 21,643 are held by Lpl Limited Liability. Cutter Brokerage reported 12,400 shares stake. 456,729 are owned by Westchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Raymond James & reported 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Oak Hill Lp reported 4.05% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).