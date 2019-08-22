As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose, Holder Farmers & Merchants Investments Cut Position; Redmile Group Holding in Xencor (XNCR) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 232,813 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 2,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 67,754 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.75 million, down from 69,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $240.35. About 2.64M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,027 shares to 83,431 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 1,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,892 shares, and has risen its stake in E (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim owns 1.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 327,817 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cypress Funds Llc accumulated 165,000 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.57% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Cap invested 2.52% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 16,191 are owned by Goelzer Invest Mngmt Incorporated. Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 1.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.81M shares. Bessemer Inc invested 1.47% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated has invested 0.95% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 146,230 were accumulated by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 1,416 shares. Invsts stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). North Star Asset Incorporated invested in 1,708 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.94 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 141,619 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.06% stake. Swiss State Bank stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 209,324 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 18,200 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 27,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 19,139 shares. Federated Pa has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). The New York-based Cannell Peter B & has invested 0.27% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 69,783 are owned by First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Ecor1 Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 2.06 million shares. Eventide Asset Limited Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 203,000 shares. Principal Financial Gru invested in 8,484 shares. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 848,800 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $32.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scholar Rock Hldg Corp by 289,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

