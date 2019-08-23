As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose, Holder Chemical Bank Has Raised Its Stake; Xcel Energy (XEL) Position Maintained by First Trust Advisors Lp

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,190 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 16,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $231.88. About 2.62 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 23,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.16M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.89. About 2.06 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Related Efforts to Form Regional Transmission Organization in Rocky Mountain West; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xcel Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEL); 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Cites Issues Including ‘Limited Benfits’ for Colorado Customers, Uncertainty on Costs; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford reported 2.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 62,766 are held by Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt. Atria Limited Liability Co invested in 33,434 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% or 5,384 shares. S R Schill & owns 0.71% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,751 shares. Pinnacle Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Westend Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 142,765 shares. Driehaus Capital Lc holds 0.02% or 1,782 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.88% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rnc Limited Liability Company reported 14,710 shares. 6,725 are held by E&G Advisors L P. Moreover, Pure Fincl has 0.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 6,038 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Company reported 65,237 shares. 3,802 are held by Hartford Finance Mgmt.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,319 shares to 34,510 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,094 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 7,275 shares to 14,566 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 366,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 911,666 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Comm holds 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 1,700 shares. Cypress Grp reported 25,840 shares stake. 6,582 are held by Harbour Investment Management Limited Liability Company. Oarsman holds 0.23% or 8,672 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Swiss Natl Bank owns 2.99 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Central Natl Bank Tru accumulated 53,728 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0.04% or 15,000 shares. Jennison Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 929,809 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 495 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0.07% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 356,962 shares. Hartford Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Iberiabank Corporation reported 0.03% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division invested in 3,554 shares.