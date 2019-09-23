As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose, Compton Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Anthem Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (ANTM) Shareholder Brighton Jones Has Raised Holding by $889,146 as Shares Rose

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 408.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,410 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $228.48. About 1.76M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (ANTM) by 291.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 3,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,235 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, up from 1,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $250.07. About 740,125 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,736 shares to 104,515 shares, valued at $16.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,986 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 12,669 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company invested in 16,268 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gru owns 0.42% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.59 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 295,513 shares. Accredited Inc has 0.61% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 12,712 shares. Planning Advisors Limited Company has 15,955 shares. American Grp owns 312,721 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1St Source Savings Bank reported 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Birinyi Associate has 0.58% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Meeder Asset reported 9,083 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,245 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 66,238 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Rothschild Prtn Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 15,521 shares. Martin Currie Limited reported 20,952 shares stake.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.