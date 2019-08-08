As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Raised by $902,538 Its Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Chesapeake Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 79.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 3,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,249 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 4,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $246. About 185,804 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.85. About 2.26M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,772 shares to 10,923 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,290 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 4,616 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 105,892 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,824 shares. Whalerock Point Llc holds 1.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 14,668 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,925 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd has 155,730 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 3.67M shares stake. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 43,579 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. The New York-based First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Excalibur holds 0.8% or 7,610 shares. Lau Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 21,084 shares. Inr Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 93 shares. Crestwood Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Viking Glob LP reported 2.17 million shares. Harvey Cap holds 4,500 shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 6,801 shares to 162,907 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 35,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,950 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt has invested 2.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 43,560 were reported by Wedge L LP Nc. 3,187 were accumulated by Bamco New York. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.65% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 184,983 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.87% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 69,403 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Corp Nj reported 18,397 shares. Letko Brosseau Associate reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Reliance Of Delaware invested 1.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc holds 0.09% or 2,508 shares in its portfolio. 7,000 are held by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And. Moreover, Foyston Gordon And Payne has 2.4% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 50,913 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 847,259 shares. Associated Banc reported 79,732 shares. Boston And, Massachusetts-based fund reported 818 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.