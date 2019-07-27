As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Declined, Chesley Taft & Associates Has Raised by $2.80 Million Its Position; Jd Capital Management Has Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $6.25 Million

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Orders $27.4B, Up 10%; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS TO BUY GE HEALTHCARE’S VALUE-BASED CARE UNIT FOR $1.05B; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 20/04/2018 – GE aircraft business helps lift earnings gloom; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 11,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,437 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15M, up from 66,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Limited owns 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 177,783 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Aviance Capital Prns Ltd holds 15,658 shares. First Washington invested in 6,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.16M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement stated it has 18.27 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1,661 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.2% or 1.67 million shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt holds 3,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 9.26 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boston Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust owns 130,923 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 8,877 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 12,375 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 2,327 shares. 9,828 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability Co. Coastline Trust has invested 0.75% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gw Henssler & Associate stated it has 1.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Acg Wealth invested 0.76% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Investec Asset Mngmt North America reported 94,143 shares. Commerce Retail Bank has 0.56% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). E&G Advisors LP holds 6,725 shares. Pitcairn Communications has invested 0.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lsv Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 40,801 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Caprock Grp Inc owns 8,428 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 3.32M shares or 1.58% of its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 62,718 shares to 22,668 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 16,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,255 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).