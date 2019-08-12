As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Leuthold Group Has Lowered Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Affinity Investment Advisors Raised Its Holding by $4.03 Million

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 1,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 47,007 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 48,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $243.82. About 1.93M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,689 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 86,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 15.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY) by 43,027 shares to 156,357 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 44,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,525 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 159,801 shares to 246,571 shares, valued at $30.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging (EMB) by 68,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.17 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1.