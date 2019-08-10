As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.59 Million; Union Bankshares Position in Pfizer (PFE) Cut as Shares Declined

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 10,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 45,891 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35 million, down from 56,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 9,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 112,209 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 121,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch And Assocs In holds 200,504 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 155,171 shares stake. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Com holds 94,986 shares. Swedbank owns 2.88M shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Lmr Llp accumulated 0.01% or 6,754 shares. Argi Investment Services Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc has 4,675 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co reported 4.46M shares stake. Murphy Capital Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 54,157 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Inc Ltd Company stated it has 39,948 shares. Hamel Incorporated holds 0.46% or 24,395 shares in its portfolio. Profit Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.81% or 24,940 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advsrs stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 58,465 shares.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 174,814 shares to 221,167 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWY) by 159,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Gru stated it has 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hemenway Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,664 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 1,353 are held by Interocean Capital Lc. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 166,444 shares. Wespac Advsrs Lc has invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company holds 1,100 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 6,170 were accumulated by Amer National Registered Investment Advisor. Webster Bank N A holds 0.03% or 834 shares. Martin Currie Limited owns 20,952 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Callahan Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.32% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 50,396 shares. Bluemountain Management Lc holds 0.02% or 6,390 shares. Sageworth has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Delaware-based Reliance Of Delaware has invested 1.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Focused Wealth Management stated it has 414 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,875 shares to 77,991 shares, valued at $10.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 14,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).