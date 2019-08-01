As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Rose, Partner Investment Management LP Increased Stake by $1.08 Million; As Crane Co. (CR) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Dudley & Shanley Lowered Its Stake

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 94.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 4,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $249.01. About 3.20M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 5,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 184,102 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58 million, down from 189,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.7. About 277,974 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc by 3,202 shares to 8,144 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 4,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,138 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Associated Banc reported 79,732 shares. Novare Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,496 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 144,444 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Westpac holds 144,423 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11,834 shares. Ifrah Finance Service accumulated 0.51% or 5,373 shares. 13,556 are held by Schnieders Cap Mgmt Lc. The Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.68% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 6,815 are held by Convergence Prtn Limited Company. Monroe National Bank Mi has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Summit Wealth Llc invested in 19,121 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Telos Capital Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,647 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.26% stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity. Shares for $24,950 were bought by Cook Donald G on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 129 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 11,312 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Principal Grp Incorporated holds 977,365 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Brinker Cap invested 0.04% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Bailard holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 47,378 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0.03% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 1,750 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Citadel Limited Com invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Argyle Cap has 0.1% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Wilen Invest Mgmt holds 1.59% or 24,959 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc reported 5,530 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Southernsun Asset Lc holds 2.53% or 417,244 shares.

