As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Rose, Holder Rnc Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Three Peaks Capital Management Increased Its Position in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by $541,766 as Stock Price Rose

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 286.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 10,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 14,710 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 3,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $231.08. About 2.72 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 2,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 9,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 7,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $266.15. About 515,307 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase owns 685,136 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd reported 51,929 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 183,623 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 600 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 124,685 shares. Camarda Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 1,752 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ranger Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Bb&T Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 20,106 shares. 1832 Asset LP holds 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1,061 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com stated it has 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The reported 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Blackrock holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 3.68 million shares. Regions Corp invested in 0% or 496 shares.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 13,246 shares to 34,393 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,773 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli& Company (NYSE:LLY) by 253,939 shares to 221,883 shares, valued at $28.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Company LP holds 794,857 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 145,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co reported 0.54% stake. Horizon Investment Services Ltd Liability accumulated 17,370 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 144,423 shares. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) stated it has 10,289 shares. Massachusetts-based Wade G W & has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Natl Pension Ser has 0.85% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 896,898 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Co invested in 1,277 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Marco Inv Mngmt Lc has 2.73% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Group One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Atwood & Palmer invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co reported 6,203 shares. American Bankshares owns 32,101 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.64% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 46,394 shares.

