As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Rose, Holder Chicago Equity Partners Has Lowered Position; Dalton Investments Stake in Teekay (TK) Has Lowered as Stock Rose

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Corporation (TK) by 89.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The hedge fund held 156,745 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Teekay Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $423.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.68% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 805,867 shares traded or 6.93% up from the average. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 34.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $394 MLN VS $543.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Loss/Shr $0.21; 05/04/2018 – Norway targets IMO to halve global shipping emissions by 2050; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 23/03/2018 – Arctic Ocean ice near record low for winter, boost for shipping; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Rev $394.022M; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.19; 16/03/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 3,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 56,130 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, down from 59,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $249.25. About 3.45 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,678 shares to 374,485 shares, valued at $27.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greentree Hospitalty Group L by 468,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

