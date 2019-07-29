As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder L & S Advisors Decreased by $3.24 Million Its Holding; Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Decreased Holding by $14.48 Million as Stock Rose

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 45.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 13,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,525 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 28,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.36 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 67,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,004 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.89M, down from 164,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $259.52. About 208,669 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 9.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 30,022 shares to 489,011 shares, valued at $17.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 326,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 848,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 32,981 shares to 41,505 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Limited by 14,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).