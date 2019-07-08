As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Delta Capital Management Decreased Holding; Capital Growth Management LP Has Decreased Geo Group New (GEO) Stake by $760,000

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 6,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,671 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 25,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $246.63. About 855,249 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.91 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 208,638 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 17.77 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.62% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 3,547 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd invested in 2.29% or 37,086 shares. Cap Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 1.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 15,446 shares. Strategic Financial invested in 0.93% or 27,208 shares. Perkins Coie Communication reported 15,164 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.7% stake. Plancorp Limited invested in 6,717 shares. Valmark Advisers has 1,171 shares. 1,196 are held by At Bancorporation. Putnam Investments Limited accumulated 1.04% or 1.81M shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.11% or 112,326 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 5,873 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 70 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors invested in 0.7% or 23,009 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 5,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.33 million were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares to 340,000 shares, valued at $43.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (NYSE:CBD) by 850,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. GEO’s profit will be $80.01 million for 7.83 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by The GEO Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

