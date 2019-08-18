As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Shareholder Acropolis Investment Management Decreased Holding; As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Share Value Declined, Holder Thornburg Investment Management Has Lifted Holding

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 32,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 872,986 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, up from 840,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 945,729 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 497,891 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $97.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (NYSE:CHU) by 1.60 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,515 shares, and cut its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87 million and $634.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 18,188 shares to 576,424 shares, valued at $24.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

