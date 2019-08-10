As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Pinnacle Financial Partners Boosted Its Position by $588,601; Marvin & Palmer Associates Upped Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $510,390

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 2,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 56,824 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05 million, up from 54,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78 million shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,187 shares to 30,763 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,864 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.