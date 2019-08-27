As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Partner Fund Management LP Boosted Stake by $52.07 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Cut Holding by $503,500

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 3.84 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 87.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 210,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 451,689 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.69M, up from 240,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $230.28. About 371,684 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20,772 shares to 48,717 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 23,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Associate has invested 0.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Reliance Com Of Delaware reported 86,013 shares. The California-based Neumann Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Princeton Strategies Limited Liability holds 2.26% or 156,781 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont owns 150,568 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. American And Mngmt Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Mitchell Cap has 0.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hyman Charles D holds 23,437 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management invested in 0.62% or 41,112 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bainco Investors accumulated 175,609 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 5,364 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 96,298 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Doth Thou Protest – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amazon (AMZN), and When to Sell a Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Ciscoâ€™s stock had its worst single-day drop in almost six years – MarketWatch” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Multiple Expansion, 5G Can Boost Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 180,520 shares to 360,307 shares, valued at $68.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 474,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,190 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Capital Management Inc Ri reported 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Blue Finance Capital Incorporated reported 12,179 shares stake. Agf Invests Inc reported 439,799 shares. Parsec Financial Management holds 0.12% or 7,542 shares in its portfolio. Albion Financial Ut has 0.78% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 4.81 million were reported by Amer Century Inc. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt owns 30,665 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 844,733 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.08% or 918 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fmr Limited Liability invested 1.87% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 4.43M are owned by Eagle Lc. Pennsylvania Trust reported 14,095 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 2.04% or 62,516 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,506 shares or 0.61% of the stock.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADDING MULTIMEDIA Dr. Miles Snowden Joins Navvis as Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.