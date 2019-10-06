As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, New England Investment & Retirement Group Raised Holding by $502,767; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Increases Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 14,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 128,015 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88M, up from 113,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 117.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 1,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.71M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,850 shares. Moreover, Howard Hughes Medical Institute has 2.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,000 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny has 1.86% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 140,074 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,141 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.22M shares or 3.59% of the stock. Woodstock Corp invested 2.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 9,305 were reported by Armstrong Henry H Inc. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 48,815 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Mcf, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,125 shares. 6,800 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. 247,138 were accumulated by Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C. The Tennessee-based Livingston Group Asset Mngmt Commerce (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brighton Jones Llc owns 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16,837 shares.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14,425 shares to 40,984 shares, valued at $14.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,884 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ifrah Finance holds 0.47% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,245 shares. Fifth Third State Bank owns 0.95% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 640,094 shares. Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1,220 shares. Baltimore has 31,685 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Ct accumulated 20,134 shares. Capital Incorporated Ca invested 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fairview Cap Investment Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 1,065 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank owns 1,531 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 0.19% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 80,638 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 11,610 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Marshall And Sullivan Wa has 2.82% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 321,019 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Marco Investment Management Llc holds 2.95% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 67,782 shares. Tekla Ltd Liability Co holds 324,133 shares.