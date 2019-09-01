As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Maple Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $338,884; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Its Position by $67.98 Billion as Stock Rose

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 33,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 32,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 23.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 1.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 5.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.10 billion, down from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 3.79 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 4,579 shares to 39,284 shares, valued at $9.31B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 3,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 0.34% or 640,450 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.11% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 50,500 shares. Addenda invested 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 8,554 shares. Bkd Wealth holds 0.04% or 12,397 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Strs Ohio has 0.17% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 868,800 shares. Palouse Management holds 1.89% or 115,355 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.24% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 14,127 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 1,846 shares. Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 64,304 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 23,397 shares.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,895 shares to 18,857 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,113 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).