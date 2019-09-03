As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Jlb & Associates Has Boosted by $1.23 Million Its Position; Capwealth Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Amgen Com (AMGN)

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 33,336 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 28,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 45.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 4,968 shares as the company's stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,879 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 10,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 2.01 million shares. Wade G W And Incorporated has 1.49% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 82,978 shares. Triangle Wealth Management accumulated 11,417 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc reported 10,664 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 14,374 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Shufro Rose & Ltd owns 79,900 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Limited owns 2,699 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Grimes Incorporated stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Telemus holds 19,669 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advisors owns 25,975 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Capital Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 9,626 shares. Delta Cap Lc holds 1.74% or 14,215 shares in its portfolio.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAS) by 66,685 shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $38.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 267,220 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation holds 9,330 shares. Gladius Cap Lp accumulated 27,579 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Investment has 120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Winslow Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 3.4% or 2.54M shares. Fdx reported 0.33% stake. Chase Invest Counsel has 1.56% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 12,247 shares. Ftb Inc owns 5,589 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 166,444 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colony Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 1.19% or 115,185 shares. Daiwa Secs holds 0.15% or 71,699 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Trust owns 35,919 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 3,453 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 2,497 shares. 599,000 are owned by Markel Corp.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.