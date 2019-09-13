As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Upped Position; As Northrop Grumman (Put) (NOC) Market Value Rose, Bank Of America Has Trimmed Holding by $13.57 Million

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (Put) (NOC) by 92.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $366.15. About 165,084 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 34,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 414,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.12 million, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $234.24. About 1.48M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00M for 19.31 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor Inc has 127,288 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.1% or 328,366 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Middleton And Communications Ma holds 2,906 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services has 0.06% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Plante Moran Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 170 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares accumulated 1,227 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 24,996 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 606 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.32% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 1,598 were accumulated by Fiera Cap Corporation. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Co has 651 shares. Landscape Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 5,242 shares.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Ov (QQQX) by 27,855 shares to 314,400 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adt Inc by 998,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 112,200 shares to 267,300 shares, valued at $44.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 857,800 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).