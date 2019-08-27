As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Creative Planning Upped Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined While Camarda Financial Advisors Upped Position by $1.48 Million

Creative Planning increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2453.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 78,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 81,699 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20M, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $6.81 during the last trading session, reaching $224.27. About 1.66 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 3.16M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 22,640 shares to 78,934 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 3,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,559 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF).

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 655,182 shares to 2,892 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 69,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.