As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Compton Capital Management Upped by $860,706 Its Holding; Tanaka Capital Management Has Upped Position in Amyris (AMRS)

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 408.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,410 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $213.09. About 1.81M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.745. About 1.35M shares traded or 65.52% up from the average. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 02/04/2018 – AMYRIS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 03/04/2018 – AXIM Biotech Reaches Preliminary Agreement for Distribution of CanChew and MedChew Products Throughout South Korea; 14/05/2018 – Amyris Continues Strong Momentum and Execution with 77% Revenue Growth and Exceeds Gross Margin Target; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 17/05/2018 – Biossance Launches Mobile Interactive Clean Beauty Consumer Experience; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Rev $23M; 23/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 13.1 PCT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF SEPTEMBER 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Amyris Presents Its No Compromise™ Product Portfolio at Techonomy New York; 23/05/2018 – Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc. (ANW) And Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Activist Update ANW AMRS ANW FRAN AMRS HIIQ PRPL

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Conagra Brands, HollyFrontier and Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Companies Boosting Earnings – GuruFocus.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.