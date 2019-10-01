As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Ativo Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Montag & Caldwell Increases Position in Arista Networks (ANET)

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 100.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,088 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 4,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 2.60M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) by 5486.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 77,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 78,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.45 million, up from 1,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $230.36. About 353,740 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 10,208 shares to 353,593 shares, valued at $61.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 10,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,228 shares, and cut its stake in Sandp Global Inc.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $221.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) by 5,877 shares to 33,082 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,169 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

