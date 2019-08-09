As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake by $400,881; Tikvah Management Position in Qad (QADA) Has Upped by $2.00 Million as Stock Price Declined

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 1,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 14,333 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 12,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $247.62. About 2.74M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22M, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $753.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 66,686 shares traded or 19.13% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18 were accumulated by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability. Tiedemann Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 15,831 shares. Dodge & Cox stated it has 6.30M shares. Cwm Llc holds 43,426 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has 0.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Azimuth Management Limited Company has invested 1.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Blue Financial holds 12,179 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 1.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 27,214 shares. 87,108 are held by D E Shaw. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 4.32M shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 5,718 shares. Stelliam Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.59% or 31,100 shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 3,943 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 2,478 shares. 25,281 are owned by First Interstate Bank.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

