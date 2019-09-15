As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose, Wetherby Asset Management Has Boosted Holding; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lifted by $319,284 Its Stake

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 3,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 21,977 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, up from 18,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 39.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 11,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 40,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 29,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video)

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 2.51M shares. Grimes & owns 95,457 shares. Centurylink Management Company holds 111,839 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. 430,401 were accumulated by Hrt Fin Limited Liability Company. Woodstock holds 159,889 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 1.47 million shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Kempner Cap Management holds 4.89% or 257,766 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 74.66M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company reported 352,471 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Winfield Assoc reported 5,906 shares. Neumann Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 115,575 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 550.59M shares. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund reported 184,409 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp LP invested in 0.78% or 807,434 shares. Sterneck Capital Ltd Co holds 0.28% or 11,039 shares in its portfolio.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $913.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 32,335 shares to 254,100 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 8,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,789 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Advsr holds 1,122 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 38,511 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Franklin holds 1.61M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northside Cap Ltd has 0.51% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fdx Advsr accumulated 33,220 shares. Illinois-based Monetta Fincl Ser has invested 2.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kessler Grp Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 300 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.1% stake. Westend Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 136,312 shares or 0% of the stock. Fagan Inc accumulated 7,687 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.32% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11,184 shares. Centurylink Inv Management holds 0.93% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 9,771 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 0.14% or 53,780 shares. Thompson Mgmt Inc owns 8,432 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council owns 280,813 shares.

