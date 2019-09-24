As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose, Narwhal Capital Management Increased Position; Sysco (SYY) Stock Declined While Colony Group Lowered Its Stake by $674,450

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 5,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 38,737 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.45 million, up from 33,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $224.08. About 3.63M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 9,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 43,052 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 52,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.61. About 1.89M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Letko Brosseau And Associates accumulated 1,850 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.4% or 6.13 million shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 438,444 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.61% stake. Kings Point Mngmt has 529 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capital Invsts invested in 45.96M shares or 2.63% of the stock. L And S Advsr has invested 1.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Freestone Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Monetary Mgmt Inc reported 19,310 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability holds 2.46% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 57,243 shares. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 124,177 shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested in 0.54% or 29,585 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 37,477 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Ny holds 1.72% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 138,139 shares.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,288 shares to 67,299 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA) by 21,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,149 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.81 million for 20.26 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.